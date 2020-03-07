Coronavirus|“Don’t believe in rumors”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people not to believe in rumors on coronavirus, which had infected lots of people across the country.

Modi made the comments through a video conferencing during his interaction with people from various “Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendras” on Saturday.

The Prime Minister urged people to get into the habit of greeting each other with a “namaste” instead of regular handshake as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“During such times, rumors also spread quickly. Some people say you must not eat this and not do that. Some people come up with four new things, saying that coronavirus can be avoided by eating them. We have to avoid these rumors too. Whatever you do, do it with the advice of your doctor,” Modi said.

“The rest of the people in the family are also more prone to infection and in such a situation they should also undergo necessary tests. Such mates should also wear masks, wear gloves and stay away from others,” he added.

This includes interactions with store owners and beneficiaries at selected stores across the country including Guwahati.