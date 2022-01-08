Cotton University Announces 10 Day Winter Holidays

The boarders of all the hostels of Cotton University in Guwahati have been asked to vacate the premises with immediate effect as the University announced “Winter Holidays” on Saturday.

The University announced via a notice that it will remain shut from January 7 to January 16. All hostels in the university will remain closed during this period.

The notice mentioned that the SNBC and MNDP hostels will reopen after the completion of ongoing restoration works.

In the meantime, the boarders of these hostels have been told to make their own staying arrangements. Instructions will also be sent to parents in this regard, the notice further said.

Notably, a higher-level committee has been set up to probe the January 5 incidents in Cotton University where many students were left injured in a brawl following the general elections in the University.

Strict action will be taken against those students found guilty of violating the norms and initiating the brawl within the campus which left several students injured.

ALSO READ: India Club Celebrates Foundation Day On 89th Anniversary