Cotton University HS 1st Year Admission 2021-2022 To Commence Within A Week

By Pratidin Bureau
A press release from the Cotton University on 31st July stated that the admission to Cotton University HS 1st year for the session 2021-22 shall commence within a week.

The admission of the candidates shall be based on the marks obtained in the 10th standard qualifying examinations, stated the press release.

The admissions to the Undergraduate programme shall commence soon after the HS admission process.

All details regarding the process shall be published in the university website shortly.

Applications for admission shall be accepted in the online mode only.

The university has successfully completed the conduct of examination for the undergraduate students and the postgraduate examination will be completed by 10th August, 2021.

Admission into postgraduate courses shall commence soon after. All information pertaining to admissions and other related matters shall be notified through the Cotton University website, stated the press release.

