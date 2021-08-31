Cotton University PG Admission Process To Start From Sept 4

Cotton University on Tuesday issued a notice announcing the admission for the post graduation programme for the year.

The notice said that the admission process will begin on Saturday, i.e, September 4 2021 with online registration and submission application through the admission webpage of Cotton University website.

According to the notice, there shall be no provision for offline submission of applications for admission.

The last date for the submission of the online forms will be September 11.

The notice also mentioned that it reserves 50% of the seats in each PG course for Cotton graduates passed in 2021 or 2020.

The entrance examination for the PG admission shall be held during 21-25 September 2021, stated the notice.

The entrance examination fee of Rs. 600 will have to be paid by all candidates including the Cotton Graduates at the time of registration and submission of forms.

