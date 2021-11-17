Cotton University Students Condemned TV Anchor’s ‘Racist’ Comments

The Cotton University students talked about how a racist comment is considered a joke and accepted on a national platform, how ignorant the producers and makers of the show are to not retake and stop it from being broadcast, and most importantly promoting racism.

Anindita Kalita

Students from Guwahati’s Cotton University (CU) on Tuesday condemned Reality TV Anchor Raghav Juyal’s alleged ‘racist’ comments.

The Cotton University students talked about how a racist comment is considered a joke and accepted on a national platform, how ignorant the producers and makers of the show are to not retake and stop it from being broadcast, and most importantly promoting racism.

A student said, “The show should be talent-based, not entertainment-based”.

The students also highlighted the issues faced by the students from the Northeast when they go to other states for studies. They further demanded a chapter on North East in particular in history textbooks to disseminate in-depth knowledge about the region.

Notably, Reality TV show anchor Raghav Juyal used words like “momo”, “chowmein” and “gibberish Chinese” to introduce a 6-year-old Dance Deewane 3 contestant from North East.

The incident sparked widespread controversy as netizens slammed and trolled his insensitive remark. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the remarks made by Mr. Juyal via Twitter.

He wrote, “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally”.

