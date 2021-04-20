Cotton University Students’ Demand to Conduct Online Exam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Cotton University
The Under Graduate first-semester students’ of Cotton University have demanded to conduct an online mode of examination amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the UG students said that opposed to appear in exam in offline mode and that they want an online mode of examination.

The students’ further stated that 9 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the university so far. “We demanded the university authority to conduct the exam online so that there is no further spread of COVID cases in the university campus,” said one of the students.

