Cotton University to Admit COVID Orphans Under UG & PG In Special Provision

The Cotton University notified that they would admit students who lost their parents due to COVID-19 to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.

Even though admission at the leading state university was almost over in October, a notice issued by the CU academic registrar, SK Dutta, said such students would be admitted under a special provision.

Candidates under this criterion are asked to send an application with testimonials of the qualifying examination to the Director Students’ welfare, Cotton University on or before 15 November, 2021.

The application must be accompanied by a medical certificate mentioning Covid-19 infection as the cause of death of one of the parents of the candidate.

The application with scanned copies of documents may also be sent by email to ec.ug@cottonuniversity.ac.in (for UG) and ec.pg@cottonuniversity.ac.in (for PG).

