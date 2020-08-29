Cotton University To Introduce BA For Sportspersons

Cotton University is all set to launch an undergraduate programme for sportspersons, the first-of-its-kind programme in the region from this academic session.

A brainchild of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Bhabesh Ch. Goswami, this general Bachelor’s Degree programme envisages offering the much-needed flexibility to outstanding sportspersons of the region to pursue their studies along with their sporting careers.

Vice Chancellor Prof Bhabesh Ch. Goswami said, “Under this course, meritorious sportspersons from the region will be able to continue higher education at Cotton University along with their sporting careers. It will follow a mentorship model with enough flexibility which will be conducted by the mentors with convenient scheduling of interactions with students,”.

Designed as a general bachelor’s degree programme, the course holistically attempts to cater to the needs of a sportsperson. The course will comprise 120 total credits with 20 credits each spanning over 6 semesters. The minimum duration of the programme is 3 years.

The details of the programme are available at the official website of the University – www.cottonuniversity.ac.in.