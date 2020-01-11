Cottonians Hang 1K Photos Against C (A) A

The students of Cotton University have gathered in front of the university’s main entrance to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has come into effect on Friday.

The students of Cotton University along with the students of other colleges and universities have gathered to protest against the citizenship act.

As a mark of protest, the students also hanged more than 1000 photos of protests against CAA in and around the university premises.

The agitating students’ said that the movement hasn’t over and that it will continue. “The government has implemented GST on the artists’. We will organize Bihu and will invite all the artists’ in the programme. We will see who will collect GST from the artists. We will organize protests against GST in the Cotton University,” said the protestors.

They also demanded the two ex-Cottonian Akhil Gogoi and Bitu Sonowal.

Participating in the protest, senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that the politicians who are supporting CAA are opportunists. He also said that they don’t have the right to give advice to the students’ adding that those leaders are blind even after having eyes.