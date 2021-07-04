Cottonians Remember Shaheed Ranjit Barpujari

July 4, a day Assam lost a young soul, a martyr who found for the safeguard of Assamese language back in 1960.

Today marks the death anniversary of Shaheed Ranjit Barpujari, a Cottonian who sacrificed his youthful life for Assam and the Assamese language.

Shaheed Ranjit Barpujari is the first martyr of Assam who lost his life in the Assam Language Movement 1960.

It was the broad daylight of 4th of July, 11: 15 am in the morning, 1960 when the police firing took the life of young Ranjit Barpujari.

Ranjit was shot at the entrance of room number 13 of the 2nd Boys Hostel, 2nd Block of Cotton University.

He was born on 9th of May 1944, a meritorious student of Cotton who inked his name in the history of Assam as the 1st martyr of the state in the Language Movement of 1960.

On this day, Cottonians remember their much treasured and honoured Ranjit Barpujari.

Currently, a new 8 storey boys hostel with a garden in under construction inside the University Campus at Panbazar in the name of Shaheed Ranjit Barpujari.

The fight for Assamese language in all official purposes began in the 19th century when the region was still under the rule of British Government.

The Assamese people resented the use of Bengali in Assam at official levels.

The Assam Official Language Act was passed in 1960, which recognized Assamese as the official language in Assam. It also came with provisions for the safeguarding of linguistic minorities.

Cottonians have always been standing in the frontline for the safeguarding of the honour of Assamese people and its language. The student body has immensely contributed in the political history of Assam and its honour.