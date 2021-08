A huge quantity of cough syrup was seized by Assam police in Karimganj district on Sunday.

The cough syrup bottles, worth Rs 2 crore, were packed in 250 cartons in a truck that was loaded with pears.

The driver of the truck, identified as one Bablu Pandey, has been arrested.

As per sources, the truck was intercepted while it was on its way to Agartala.