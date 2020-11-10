Counting for Nagaland By-polls Begins

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Counting of Nagaland Bypolls
Representative Image
1

Counting of votes for the by-elections to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland began as per schedule at 8 am on Tuesday amidst tight security, election officials said.

All COVID-19 regulations are being followed for the counting, they said.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the two counting centres, the officials said.

Central forces and state police have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident, they added.

You might also like
Top Stories

Subansiri Dam in 48 months

Health

Mizoram: 29 Security Personnel Test COVID-19+

Sports

People trying to sabotage India tour: BCB chief

National

Train derails in Bihar; 6 killed

National

NZ vs IND T20I: India Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets

National

India seeks 50% reduction of staff in Pakistan High Commission

Comments
Loading...