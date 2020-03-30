EntertainmentHealthWorld

Country Singer Joe Diffie Dies of Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Country singer Joe Diffie has died of the novel coronavirus after he was tested positive. The singer who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like Home and Pickup Man on Friday announced that he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis.

Diffie’s publicist Scott Adkins said that the singer died on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from the virus. He was 61 at the time of his death.

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included Honky Tonk Attitude, Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die), Bigger Than the Beatles and If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).

Diffie also shared in a Grammy award for best country collaboration for the song “Same Old Train”, with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart, and others. His last solo album was 2010’s the Bluegrass Album: Homecoming.

Diffie is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and seven children from four marriages.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Former Gauhati HC judge Hrishikesh Roy to take office as new Chief Justice of Kerala…

Regional

Guwahati girl bags four national awards in 2018

Top Stories

Tokyo Olympics pushed to 2021

Regional

102/108 employees temporarily withdraw strike

National

India’s Most Wanted Militant Zakir Musa Killed

Regional

Himanta Ensures Sufficient Measures To Flood Victims

Comments
Loading...