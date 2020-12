A couple from Rajasthan’s Bara got married at a local COVID centre on Sunday wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, as the bride tested positive for coronavirus on the wedding day.

ANI tweeted a video of the wedding where only one person was seen apart from the priest. COVID protocols were followed during the ceremony. The priest was also seen wearing a white PPE kit.

The video has gone viral on social media and garnered several likes and retweets.