Couple Killed In Road Mishap In Lakhimpur

In a tragic road accident, a couple was killed on NH 15 at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district on Friday.

As per sources, the deceased husband and wife, identified as Hemakanta Dole and Budhbari Dole were killed in a head-on collision between a Maruti 800 (AH08A2357) and a bike (AH08M0210). Both deceased belong to Jamuguri’s Dhalpur.

The woman killed on the spot while her husband died at the Dhalpur Rural Hospital.

However, the driver of the Maruti car fled the scene.

Police have started an investigation regarding the case.