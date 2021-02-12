Couple Killed In Road Mishap In Lakhimpur

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
77

In a tragic road accident, a couple was killed on NH 15 at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district on Friday.

As per sources, the deceased husband and wife, identified as Hemakanta Dole and Budhbari Dole were killed in a head-on collision between a Maruti 800 (AH08A2357) and a bike (AH08M0210). Both deceased belong to Jamuguri’s Dhalpur.

The woman killed on the spot while her husband died at the Dhalpur Rural Hospital.

Related News

Assam Police Recovers Arms, Ammunition In Chirang

11 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion, PM Modi Condoles

China Bans BBC World News

Mary Kom To Make Competitive Comeback In Spanish Tourney

However, the driver of the Maruti car fled the scene.

Police have started an investigation regarding the case.

You might also like
Regional

Assam: 11 COVID-19 Patients Discharged

Business

Google to invest 33,737 cr in JIO platforms at 7.73% stake

Regional

CAB: Women intensify protest in Manipur

Business

Government mulling over proposal to restrict royalty payments

Top Stories

Centre Working On Reducing Pollution Levels In 100 Cities: PM Modi

Top Stories

Covid19: Assam’s recovery rate soars to 63.2%

Comments
Loading...