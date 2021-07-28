Court Refuses Bail To Raj Kundra In Pornography Case

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

In a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films while publishing them in certain apps and websites, a Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai police’s crime branch and was booked under certain relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Kundra was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday. He had filed a bail plea, but the court rejected it on Wednesday.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media.

The police had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots of which 51 obscene videos were found- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo.