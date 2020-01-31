Court Should Dismiss Nirbhaya Convicts Plea: Asha Devi

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said that the convicts have made a mockery of law and the court should dismiss their plea seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

Asha Devi, while quoted by news agency ANI said, “I believe and I hope that the execution will take on February 1. The convicts have made a mockery of the law. The court should also dismiss their plea.”

She further stated that she does not believe in a miracle and only believes in the law and the culprits have never followed the law and order of the country.

However, Delhi’s Patiala House Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by two of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, seeking a stay on their execution scheduled for February 1.

The plea was moved in the Delhi court by advocate AP Singh, who is representing convicts Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma.

Singh’s plea said that according to the Delhi Prison Rules, none of those convicted can be hanged until all of them have exhausted all legal options including the mercy petition.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad, while responding to the petition filed by Singh told the court that this is clearly a mockery of justice adding that the convicts’ lawyers are taking too much time to use their legal remedies.

The matter will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge AK Jain today at 2 pm.

The court issued a notice to the Tihar jail authorities on Thursday seeking its response on a petition filed by the convicts and asked the prison officials to submit a status report before 10 am on Friday.

The four convicts of the 2012 rape and murder case of Nirbhaya- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.