Covaxin Approval: WHO To Decide On Oct 26

The World Health Organisation (WHO) technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider EUL (Emergency use listing) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO, said on Sunday that the specialized agency of the United Nations who is responsible for international public health has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier.

Moreover, on Thursday last, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed hope that the WHO will soon give approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine Covaxin.

“It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible,” he had said.