Covaxin Doses Allowed For Children Above 12 Years

By Pratidin Bureau
A latest update confirmed that the anti-coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ produced by Bharat Biotech has been approved for minors above 12 years of age, while, ‘Covishield’, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India is accessible to adults above the age of 18.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on Sunday approved Bharat both the vaccines for emergency use in India, paving the way for a massive vaccination drive to combat the deadly virus.

The vaccines will be administered in two doses, DCGI said.

Meanwhile, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla stated that ‘Covishield’ the first 100 million doses would be sold to the Indian government at Rs 200 per dose and Rs 1,000 per dose to the private buyers. Later, the prices will likely inflate.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan clarified yesterday that emergency approval for Covaxin is different from the one given for Covishield because Covaxin’s use will be in clinical trial mode. All its recipients will be tracked and monitored as if they are participating in a trial, NDTV reported.

