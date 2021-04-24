Top StoriesHealthNational

Covaxin To Cost ₹ 600 For States, ₹ 1,200 For Private Hospitals

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 will be available for state governments at Rs 600 per dose and private hospitals at Rs 1,200 per dose, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced on Saturday.

“Following the Government of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines – Rs 600 per dose for state hospitals and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals,” reads a Bharat Biotech release.

Covaxin was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

Related News

Assam Reports 2,236 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths

Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel Hospitalized After Testing COVID…

Australia Extends Support To COVID-Ravaged India

UP: 2 BJP MLAs Succumb To COVID-19

Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) fixed the prices of Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794 as of Saturday.

Besides Covaxin, India approved the EUA for two other vaccines Covishield and Sputnik V for its inoculation program against COVID-19.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday and also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. (ANI)

You might also like
Sports

Nishanta Bordoloi Appointed NCA Head Strength Coach

Regional

Assam Rifles – villagers clash in Changlang

Regional

Local Holiday in BTR Today for Swearing-in Ceremony

Sports

Sreesanth’s ban reduced to seven years

Regional

Pratidin Time Impact | Govt. expresses serious concern over EROSION

Regional

Lock-Out Lifted at Teok TE

Comments
Loading...