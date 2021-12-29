COVID-19: 12 Test Positive for the Virus at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Titabor

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Amid the Omicron threat across the country, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Titabor is under the grip of COVID-19 as 12 people tested positive for the virus in the school.

According to reports, the Rapid Antigen Test was conducted among 246 students and teachers out of which 12 have tested positive.

Out of the 12 who tested positive for COVID-19, 9 are students and 3 staff.

Meanwhile, one was infected with the virus on December 25, 3 on December 26 and 3 on December 27. The total number of positive cases in the school is now 19.

The positive patients are in home isolation. The entire school has been sanitized.

