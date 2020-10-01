COVID-19: 14 States Reports Less Than 5K Cases

At least 14 states in the country currently have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases each, highlighting the need to focus on states with a high caseload to cut the transmission cycle of the viral infection, according to government officials.

The states with less than 500 cases of COVID-19 are Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, ten states and Union Territories contribute 78% of the total recovered cases, with Maharashtra leading the tally with over 1,000,000 recoveries, followed by Andhra Pradesh with at least 600,000.

Wednesday saw 86,764 new Covid-19 cases in the country, taking the total number of cases to 6,310,241. With 1,179 new deaths reported on Wednesday, the number of people having succumbed to the disease in the country so far since March 12, when the first death due to Covid-19 was reported from the south, is 83,722.

At least 36% of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra—on Wednesday, the state reported 430 deaths.

Apart from Maharashtra, other states that have reported a higher number of deaths are Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.