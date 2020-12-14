COVID-19: 146 New Cases In Assam, 1 Death

The state of Assam detected 146 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.63% with 3501 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 28560 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.51%.

Meanwhile, 125 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.90% with 210296 cases.

One person from Kamrup Metro succumbed to the virus today. He was identified as one Upendra Sabar (54). The death tally of the state is now at 1003.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 214803..

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.