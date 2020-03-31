COVID-19: 15 inmates of Barpeta Jail Released

As per the instruction of the court, 15 inmates of Barpeta district jail have been released amid the coronavirus outbreak. The court ordered to release the inmates to prevent any spread of the deadly virus inside the jail campus.

Moreover, the screening test has also been done to 302 inmates of the jail and the jail campus has been sanitized to prevent Covid-19.

The sanitization has been done with the help of Barpeta Municipal corporation and Fire and Emergency Service.