COVID-19: 152 New Cases Detected In Assam

Assam detected 152 active coronavirus cases out of 10985 tests conducted on Sunday.

A total of 395 cured patients were discharged today. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 96.43 %.

This was stated by Himanta Biswa Sarma through twitter.

With new discharges reported, the active cases in the state have further reduced to 6512.

The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.38%.

The total caseload of the state now stood at 208789 cases.