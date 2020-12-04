Top StoriesRegional

COVID-19: 169 New Cases In Assam, 121 Recoveries

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
81

The state of Assam detected 169 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.66 % with 3551 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 28451 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.59 %.

Meanwhile, 121 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.87 % with 208964 cases.

Related News

Gadkari Unveils Rs 4127 Crores NH Projects For Nagaland

COVID-19: Two More Die In Assam

Pramod Boro To Hold ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’…

CM Sonowal Urges I&B Minister To Retain AIR, DDK…

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 213505.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

You might also like
National

Wreckage of Pak F16 jet found

Regional

BJP MLA Atul Bora takes stand against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Top Stories

Nagaon: 2 Saw Mills Seized

Regional

Deben Dutta Murder: IMA Demands Assam CM’s Intervention

Regional

Car lifters arrested in Dhubri

Regional

BREAKING: Bus fares doubles in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...