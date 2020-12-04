COVID-19: 169 New Cases In Assam, 121 Recoveries
The state of Assam detected 169 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.66 % with 3551 cases.
The new cases were registered out of 28451 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.59 %.
Meanwhile, 121 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.87 % with 208964 cases.
So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 213505.
The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.