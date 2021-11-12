COVID-19: 2 Schools in Amguri Closed Down After Teachers Test Positive

After more than 18 schools in Assam being closed down for detecting COVID-19 among students, teachers and staff after the reopening of the educational institutions, two more schools have been closed down at Amguri in Sivasagar district.

According to reports, two teachers tested positive for COVID-19 at Dikshu High School while one teacher has been infected with the virus at Namti Chariali High School in Amguri.

Following the detection of the virus, the two schools have been closed down.

Meanwhile, the students of the two schools will be examined today as they came in contact with the teachers.

