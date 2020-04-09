COVID-19: 20 hotspots sealed in Delhi

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has sealed 20 coronavirus hotspots across the city and all movements in these areas are completely barred.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

“The areas will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure door-to-door delivery of essential items. He also said that some positive cases have been reported in the Sadar area here. So the area has been sealed too. In total, 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi which have been sealed. Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas,” Sisodia said.

The areas which have been sealed are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahjahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks)

7. B Block Jhangirpuri;

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali No 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15. Gali No 4, from H. No J-3/101 to H. No. J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

These areas will be sealed for at least 14 days. So far, about positive COVID-19,600 cases have been found across the national capital.