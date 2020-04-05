COVID-19: 20% patients need serious medical attention

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that only twenty out of hundred COVID-19 positive patients need serious medical attention. Speaking to the reporters after visiting the Goalpara Civil Hospital, the Health Minister said that not everyone infected with Coronavirus will be sick.

“Only 3 percent of the positive COVID-19 patients die of the disease and out of 100 infected, around 20 need serious medical attention, the rest 80 patients look normal, but the Coronavirus remains active inside them,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further added that the remaining patients also need to be rushed to the isolation ward immediately as they can spread it to others through close contact.