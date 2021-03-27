COVID-19: 46 Fresh Cases In Assam

Assam on Thursday detected 46 new coronavirus cases, while, 23 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 423.

No death has been reported today. Fatalities in the state are at 1,104 cases with a death rate of 0.51 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 9,062 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 18 cases, Tinsukia 18 and Dibrugarh 3.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,222 with today’s positivity rate of 0.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,348 with a recovery rate of 98.68 per cent.

