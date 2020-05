Five more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Assam hospitals on Monday after their swab samples tested negative for Coronavirus.

“Five patients have been discharged today after testing negative for #COVID19 twice. Three from Guwahati and two from Jorhat medical college. Best wishes”, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet this evening.

📌 DISCHARGE UPDATE: Five patients have been discharged today after testing negative for #COVID19 twice. Three from Guwahati and two from Jorhat medical college. Best wishes #AssamCovidCount #StayAtHomeSaveLives



“Now the number of active cases in Assam is 397, with total 466 positive cases so far,” Sarma tweeted.