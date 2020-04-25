COVID-19: 9 CRPF personnel test positive

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in New Delhi have tested COVID-19 positive.

“Out of 47 CRPF personnel who were sent to the quarantine centre in Narela (Delhi), nine have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been sent to the isolation ward. All were deployed in Delhi,” CRPF sources quoted as saying by ANI.

It may be mentioned here that as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare a total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India till Friday while 4,814 people. As of now, there are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 723 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.