National

COVID-19: 9 CRPF personnel test positive

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in New Delhi have tested COVID-19 positive.

“Out of 47 CRPF personnel who were sent to the quarantine centre in Narela (Delhi), nine have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been sent to the isolation ward. All were deployed in Delhi,” CRPF sources quoted as saying by ANI.

It may be mentioned here that as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare a total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India till Friday while 4,814 people. As of now, there are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 723 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Russia, Uruguay in Top 16; Portugal and Spain inch…

National

Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai killing five

Regional

Condition of detention camps in Assam ‘inhumane’, alleges NELECC

Top Stories

Assam Budget 2020-21 | LIVE

Top Stories

CBI arrests NEHU professor for bribery

World

US-EU trade war escalates, Russia joins the table

Comments
Loading...