COVID-19: Aaranyak contributes Rs. 1 lakh to Assam Govt

Amid the ongoing crisis across the globe, Aaranyak, a premier NGO of Assam, working for wildlife, environment and climate change issues, has contributed Rs. 1 Lakh to Assam Government to strengthen government initiatives to check COVID-19 in Assam.

According to a press statement, Aaranyak transferred the amount on Friday to the bank accounts of Assam Arogya Nidhi.

Apart from contributing to CM Fund, Aaranyak also arranged to make homemade cotton face masks based on the Government of India’s guidelines and distributed about 350 such masks in Bokakhat subdivision, 160 masks to staffs working in Pabitora WLS and 500 masks are being made for distribution in and around Manas NP.

Aaranyak is pleased to make a small contribution of Rupees One Lakh to Assam Arogya Nidhi towards the fight against #COVID19. Aaranyak wishes for everyone's safety and health. Aaranyak, a society for biodiversity conservation in northeast India ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 24, 2020

It may be mentioned here that Aaranyak, in association with Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Assam; and Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) also jointly published awareness material on this pandemic to make common public aware.