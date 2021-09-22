COVID-19: Active Cases In India Lowest In 186 Days

India reported 26,964 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,01,989 – the lowest in 186 days.

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that the active cases currently account for 0.90 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 34,167 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery tally to 3,27,83,741. The recovery rate stands at 97.77 percent – the highest since March 2020.

As many as 383 deaths were reported. The tally stands at 4,45,768.

Currently, the daily positivity rate in India stands at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.08 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 15,92,395 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, 82,65,15,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered under the ongoing nationawide vaccination drive.