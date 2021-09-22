Covid 19NationalTop Stories

COVID-19: Active Cases In India Lowest In 186 Days

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

India reported 26,964 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,01,989 – the lowest in 186 days.

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that the active cases currently account for 0.90 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 34,167 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery tally to 3,27,83,741. The recovery rate stands at 97.77 percent – the highest since March 2020.

Related News

Manipur Ranks 3rd in SFSI Among Small States

GU Director Selected For National Service Scheme Award

Mizoram 3rd Worst Hit State of COVID-19 in the Country

Himachal: 79 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mandi…

As many as 383 deaths were reported. The tally stands at 4,45,768.

Currently, the daily positivity rate in India stands at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.08 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 15,92,395 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, 82,65,15,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered under the ongoing nationawide vaccination drive.

You might also like
National

Medical shops to remain closed today

Assam

Which way is Abhijeet – Nilotpal case’s direction heading?

National

Nearly 100 cars gutted in Bengaluru fire

Assam

Railway employee assaults SBI Manager in Dima Hasao

Assam

Patient’s death outside MMCH sparks chaos

Top Stories

Complete Indo-Myanmar-Thailand Highway: BP Baishya