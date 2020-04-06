COVID-19: Actress Lee Fierro dies at 91

Actress Lee Fierro, who is best known for playing Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg’s film ‘Jaws’ had died of complications due to coronavirus at the age of 91.

The actress had moved to Ohio in an assisted-living facility where she breathed her last. She earlier had a home on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, where ‘Jaws’ was filmed.

Reportedly, Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for the Island Theatre Workshop, where Fierro worked as a director and mentor for 25 years.

Fierro played grieving mother to young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the killer great white shark in Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ which released in 1975. She later reprised her role in ‘Jaws: The Revenge’ in 1987.

During her time at the Island Theatre Workshop, Fierro also appeared in many theater company productions and mentored more than 1,000 children.