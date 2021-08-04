Covid-19 Alert: Manipur Extends Curfew In 7 Districts

In view of the high positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in seven districts of Manipur, the state government has extended the ongoing curfew till August 7.

The districts are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Chandel, and Churachandpur.

Moreover, night curfews have been imposed from 6 pm to 5 am in the remaining nine districts-Jiribam, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Money, Pherzawl, Senapati, Tengnoupal, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul.

As per the order issued by the government’s home department, unavoidable customary and religious rituals can be performed in open sheds by restricting the number of invitees to only 20 in the above nine districts.

Opening of insurance offices will be allowed for three days from 10 am to 2.30 pm like in the case of banks.

Offices of the state government and Centre can be opened with physical attendance of Group A officers and 15 percent of the remaining staff by taking adequate precaution and strictly following Covid appropriate behaviour, it said.

All employees working in Information and Public Relations, Power, Fire Service, Public Health and Engineering department, Consumer Affairs Foods and Public Distribution, Health, Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Treasuries and Police departments and district administration are to function normally, the order added.



Further, all healthcare facilities, including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and movement of healthcare workers are permitted to open.

Opening of all pharmacies and opticians including those selling veterinary medicines are permitted. All agricultural and horticultural activities are permitted, it said. Opening of shops and establishments dealing with inputs like fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, mechanical tools, fish feed, and animal feed are also allowed.