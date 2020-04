Amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus across the globe, the Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple has been called off for this year. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Temple management authority.

However, customary rituals will be performed during Ambubachi. The Ambubachi Mela 2020 was scheduled to take place during the second half of June.

Meanwhile, the Temple management authority will inform their decision to the Deputy Commissioner within a few days.