COVID-19 and Its Related Diseases: Causes and Concern

With experts predicting for the third-wave of COVID-19 to peak at October-November, some states have already started giving early signals for the third wave. But what is more dangerous is not the COVID-19 but the other diseases that comes up with the coronavirus pandemic.

Diseases like Black Fungus, White Fungus, Yellow Fungus have emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic and now the emergence of Scrub Typhus has created panic among the people.

People are now much more worried about the other diseases than the COVID-19.

In Assam too, as many as 50 persons are infected with Scrub Typhus, according to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Principal, Dr. Achyut Baishya.

What is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash. Most cases of scrub typhus occur in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia. Anyone living in or traveling to areas where scrub typhus is found could get infected.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms of scrub typhus usually begin within 10 days of being bitten. Signs and symptoms may include:

Fever and chills

Headache

Body aches and muscle pain

A dark, scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite (also known as eschar)

Mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma

Enlarged lymph nodes

Rash

People with severe illness may develop organ failure and bleeding, which can be fatal if left untreated.

Diagnosis and Testing

The symptoms of scrub typhus are similar to symptoms of many other diseases. See your healthcare provider if you develop the symptoms listed above after spending time in areas where scrub typhus is found.

If you have recently traveled, tell your healthcare provider where and when you traveled.

Your healthcare provider may order blood tests to look for scrub typhus or other diseases.

Laboratory testing and reporting of results can take several weeks, so your healthcare provider may start treatment before results are available.

Treatment

Scrub typhus should be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. Doxycycline can be used in persons of any age.

Antibiotics are most effective if given soon after symptoms begin.

People who are treated early with doxycycline usually recover quickly.

Prevention

No vaccine is available to prevent scrub typhus.

Reduce your risk of getting scrub typhus by avoiding contact with infected chiggers.

When traveling to areas where scrub typhus is common, avoid areas with lots of vegetation and brush where chiggers may be found.

If you will be spending time outdoors:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellentsexternal icon containing DEET or other active ingredients registered for use against chiggers, on exposed skin and clothing.

Always follow product instructions.

Reapply insect repellent as directed.

Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen before applying insect repellent.

If you have a baby or child:

Dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs, or cover crib, stroller, and baby carrier with mosquito netting.

Do not apply insect repellent onto a child’s hands, eyes, or mouth or on cuts or irritated skin.

Adults: Spray insect repellent onto your hands and then apply to child’s face.

Treat clothing and gear with 0.5% permethrin or purchase permethrin-treated items.

Permethrin kills chiggers and can be used to treat boots, clothing, and camping gear.

Treated clothing remains protective after multiple washings. See product information to learn how long the protection will last.

If treating items yourself, follow the product instructions carefully.

Do NOT use permethrin products directly on skin. They are intended to treat clothing.

Dr Samiran Panda, head of the ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases said that many states had imposed restrictions early to combat the third wave of COVID-19. He warned the people learning from the crisis witnessed in Delhi and Maharashtra earlier this year. Hence did not see many transmissions.

Dr. Panda focused on vaccination and also said that the states should follow the earlier trend of cases and accordingly vaccinate the citizens so as to lower the intensity of the expected 3rd wave.

Why COVID-19 Gives Birth to Other Diseases?

According to experts, COVID-19 is a virus and when the virus enters the body it affects the human and if a person has poor immunity, they are attacked by the other diseases. People with severe COVID-19, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU), are particularly vulnerable to bacterial and fungal infections.

