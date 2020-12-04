COVID-19: Arunachal Gears up for 1st phase of Vaccination

Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination. 1362 health workers from both Government and private institutions have been identified by the East Siang district administration who will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine dose in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh informed about the first phase of vaccination drive during a meeting of the District Task Force on COVID-19 at the Siang guest house on Thursday. He further stated that advance planning and preparation would be necessary considering the magnitude of the vaccination drive. The entire exercise would be taken up in a phase-wise manner, added Singh.

Singh also informed that for the second phase of vaccination, the personnel of the state and central police forces, armed forces, hone guard and civil defense organizations including disaster management volunteers and municipal workers etc. have been selected.

Persons above the age of fifty years would be vaccinated in the third phase which would be followed by the vaccination of those below fifty years and with associated comorbidities, she added.

Singh further appealed all not to spread fake information and rumours about the vaccination and instead, disseminate the right information to make the mission smooth and successful.

In Itanagar too, a similar meeting of the District Task Force on COVID-19 was also held at the state capital on Thursday during which Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Komkar Dulom urged the stakeholders concerned to start making preparations to facilitate the vaccination drive.