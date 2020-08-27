COVID-19: Arunachal Registers 3,555 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh registered highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 143 more people infected with the virus on Thursday including 23 security personnel and a health worker, said a health official.

The state has now 3,555 cases of COVID-19.

According to the State Surveillance Officer Dr. L Jampa said that of the new cases, 16 are reported from East Kameng, 10 from West Kameng, nine from Tirap and eight from Upper Siang district.

Seven new cases each were detected in Upper Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri and Papumpare districts, four in Lower Dibang Valley, three each in West Siang and Changlang, two in Kra Daadi and one each in Lower Siang, Lohit, Leparada, Namsai and Anjaw, he said.

Kra Daadi reported Covid-19 cases for the first time, Jampa said.

The northeastern state had registered its previous highest single-day spike of 133 coronavirus cases on August 19.

Jampa further stated, “Three army men and 20 paramilitary personnel are among the fresh patients adding that a health worker from East Kameng district has also tested positive for the disease.

Barring 10, all the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to Covid-19 Care Centres, Jampa said.

Fifty-five people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, he said, adding that the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 72.09 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh has 987 active cases at present, while 2,563 people have recovered from the disease and five died.

Jampa said 1,781 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month.