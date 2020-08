Continuing to be a threat to one’s life, COVID-19 claimed 10 more lives in the state today.

This was informed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

The names of the deceased are Shila Begum Mazumdar (48), Chitra Dey (60), Bedand AO (61), Bobita Singh (45), Ranadhir Sharma (75), Debobrata Deb (48), Srinibash Kangsa Banik (64), Anjina Begum (55), Dr Amal Machary (53) and Usuf Ali (57).