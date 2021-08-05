Covid-19 Assam: 1,067 New Cases, 17 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Thursday reported 1,067 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 10,677. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.81 per cent.

Further, 1249 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 17 persons have succumbed to it.

1,31,862 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (202), Golaghat (76), Lakhimpur (72), and Sivasagar (70).

The district-wise deaths: Kamrup Metro (3), Biswanath (2), Nalbari (2), Tinsukia (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Nagaon (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state are 5,54,204 and the recovery rate is 96.96 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,343 with a fatality rate of 0.93 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,71,57.

