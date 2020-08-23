COVID-19 Assam: 1272 Cases Detected In 24 Hrs

As Assam ramped up its tests, there has been a rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

1272 cases have been detected across the state in the last 24 hours out of 18435 tests done.

This was informed by Himata Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Alert ~1272 #COVID cases detected today out of 18435 tests done in last 24 hours.”

The positivity rate is 6.89%, he added.

10 PM, Aug 23 pic.twitter.com/SDplh5Ncon — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2020

With this, the total positive cases soared to 90740.

67641 people have recovered.