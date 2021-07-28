COVID-19 Assam: 1,276 New Cases, Active Cases At 13,152

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Assam on Wednesday reported 1,276 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active caseload to 13,152. The positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.

The overall count of the state has reached 5,62,731.

Today, 21 deaths were recorded in the state, while, 1,791 discharges were reported.

The high caseload districts are: Kamrup Metro (161), Golaghat (98), Lakhimpur (95), and Nagaon (66).

The district wise deaths are: Jorhat (4), Golaghat (3), Kamrup Rural (2), Karbi Anglong (2), while, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia reported a single death each.

The total recoveries of the state have now reached 5,43,031 with a recovery rate of 96.50 per cent.

Moreover, the death rate of the state has increased to 0.92 per cent with total fatalities of 5,201.

