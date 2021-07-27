COVID-19 Assam: 1346 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 0.92%

Assam on Tuesday recorded 1,436 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 13,688. The positivity rate of the state has declined to 0.92 per cent.

Further, 18 deaths have been reported today, while, 1,312 cured patients have been discharged.

The new cases have been detected out of 1,55,495 tests conducted, of which the highest cases have been registered from Kamrup Metro (169), Golaghat (131), Lakhimpur (122), and Nagaon (78).

The district-wise deaths include Dibrugarh (4), Biswanath (2), Morigaon (2), Sonitpur (2), Tinsukia (2), while, Cachar, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metro, and Lakhimpur have reported a single death each.

The recovery rate has touched 96.40 per cent with 5,41,240 recoveries so far, while, the death tally of the state has surged to 5,180 with 0.92 per cent death rate.

The overall caseload of the state has increased to 5,61,455.

