COVID-19: Assam Logs 139 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.40 %

Assam on Friday reported 130 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,094. The positivity rate stood at 0.40 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 135 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while, no deaths were registered today.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,281 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (66), Kamrup Rural (8), Barpeta (6) and Nagaon (6).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 298 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,716. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,141 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.