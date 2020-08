Maintaining its grip on the state, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect the people here.

1560 people were infected by the virus on Saturday, taking the total infected toll to 89468.

This was informed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He tweeted, “Alert ~ 1560 #COVID cases detected today out of 23040 tests done in last 24 hours.”

📌Alert ~ 1560 #COVID cases detected today out of 23040 tests done in last 24 hours



Positivity Rate- 6.77%



Kamrup (M)- 352; Jorhat- 137; Kamrup R- 104



↗️Total cases 89468

↗️Recovered 65596

↗️Active cases 23635

↗️Deaths 234



9:30 PM, Aug 22

While Kamrup Metro accounted for most number of cases, it was followed by Jorhat and Kamrup Rural.

The total number of deaths has soared to 234.