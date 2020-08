More people continue to get infected by the contagion in the state of Assam.

In the last 24 hours, 1879 cased have been detected across the state.

This was informed by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Alert ~1879 #COVID cases detected today out of 28670 tests done in last 24 hours.”

📌Alert ~ 1879 #COVID cases detected today out of 28670 tests done in last 24 hours



Positivity Rate- 6.55%



Kamrup M- 471; Dibrugarh- 143; Jorhat- 138; Cachar- 133



↗️Total cases 92619

↗️Recovered 70900

↗️Active cases 21464

↗️Deaths 252



10 PM, Aug 24 pic.twitter.com/CFxI5IhEb6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 24, 2020

While the total cases have soared to 92619, number of deaths stands at 252.