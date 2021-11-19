Covid-19 Assam: 190 New Cases, 277 Discharges

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stands at 6,15,053 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,05,933. The recovery rate stood at 98.52 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 190 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,707. The positivity rate stood at 0.67 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 277 cured cases were recorded of the virus, and patients were discharged, and one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 28,501 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (107), Goalpara (12), Sivasagar (10), and Kokrajhar (7).

A solitary death today was recorded from Darrang.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,066 in the state with the overall fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

