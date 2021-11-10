COVID-19 Assam: 1,932 Active Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.69%

By Pratidin Bureau on November 10, 2021

Assam on Monday registered 263 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 1,932. The positivity rate of the state is 0.69 percent.

The new cases in Assam have been detected out of 38,155 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. A single Covid-19 casualty was reported today, while, 284 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (121), Barpeta (20), Nalbari (14), and Kamrup Rural (14).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,03,747 with a recovery rate of 98.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,035 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,13,061.

